Rep. Good to Newsmax: Congress Should Halt AT&T, DirecTV Payments After Newsmax Removal

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., told Newsmax Friday that the government should review public contracts with DirecTV and its parent company, AT&T, after it removed Newsmax from its satellite television service earlier this week.

"[House] Republicans need to hold the hearings to expose the woke corporate media, the woke corporate world that are using political ideology to make decisions instead of just being competitive from a business standpoint," Good said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday. "They need to be held accountable for it, and I think we need to look at any funding that goes to AT&T, or any contracts that go to DirecTV from the government until they stop this ideological decisions that should be market driven decisions."

Good said that DirecTV should treat Newsmax and other conservative outlets equally with more liberally leaning organizations and pay them the same for their programming.

"Newsmax is the fourth largest cable news channel, and not to be treated equitably, to be paid commensurate with others on a competitive scale, to be one of the top 20 cable channels overall, and not to be treated like other liberal channels, and other entertainment channels on this DirecTV specifically," Good said.

AT&T removed the channel from its DirecTV service at midnight on Tuesday, blocking the channel from its 13 million customers.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: IWantNewsmax.com.