Dershowitz to Newsmax: Congress Should Investigate Epstein Death

Alan Dershowitz said Sunday on Newsmax that Congress should fully investigate the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's death and make all related records public.

He warned that the case could remain a mystery, without transparency.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Sunday Report," Dershowitz reacted to news that Tova Noel, one of the prison guards accused of failing to conduct regular checks on Epstein before his 2019 death, will testify before the House Oversight Committee on March 26.

"We know there were people out there who had motives to try to silence him," he said. "We also know that he thought he had a chance of getting out on bail two or three days after they found his body, and so he really wasn't motivated to kill himself," said Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School and a former member of Epstein's legal team.

"Nobody knows who or how Epstein died," he added.

At the same time, Dershowitz said the security procedures at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn would have made outside interference difficult.

"It's very hard to imagine anybody getting through the security of the Metropolitan Detention Center, which I have visited numerous times to see clients," he said.

"It's very, very hard to get through there," he added. "So if he was killed, it would have to have been an inside job, and it has to be investigated."

Without a thorough inquiry, Dershowitz warned the case could join other historic controversies.

"Otherwise, this is going to go down in history as one of those other unsolved mysteries, along with the Kennedy assassination and many others," he said. "And it's time to put it to rest."

Dershowitz also said investigations into Epstein's New Mexico property, known as Zorro Ranch, should proceed openly.

"I visited the property when it was under construction, and it was a construction site," he said. "But everything should be investigated.

"This should be an open book. There should be no redactions."

He added that public disclosure is essential to resolving the many allegations tied to Epstein.

"What the public needs to know is everything," Dershowitz said. "Nothing restricted."

Dershowitz also addressed whether Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime associate who is serving a federal prison sentence, could eventually provide additional information about Epstein's activities.

"Yes, but she has to be given something in response," he said, referring to the possibility of a legal deal. "That's the way things happen in the criminal justice system."

Maxwell, he said, could provide key details because of her role arranging Epstein's travel and logistics.

"She is, in many ways, the Rosetta stone," Dershowitz said. "She made the arrangements. She did the plane reservations and the hotel reservations. So she has a lot to offer."

He suggested prosecutors could consider incentives such as an early release to secure her cooperation.

"If she's given a deal, her very excellent lawyer will come forward with a lot of new information," Dershowitz said. "The public has a great interest in finding out the facts."

Dershowitz said full disclosure would serve both justice and those falsely accused.

"I hope she does say everything, give every piece of information out," he said. "Then the guilty people will be found out, and the innocent people will be exculpated. Both are as important under our system of justice."

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