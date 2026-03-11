Rep. Comer: Epstein's Accountant Named Wealthy Clients

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer on Wednesday said testimony from Jeffrey Epstein's longtime accountant identified several prominent business figures and a wealthy family who transferred significant sums of money to the disgraced financier.

Comer said Richard Kahn, who handled Epstein's finances for years and now serves as an executor of his estate, told congressional investigators Wednesday that he believed Epstein generated his wealth primarily by advising wealthy clients on taxes and financial planning.

"These were ... people that made significant transactions," Comer told reporters while discussing Kahn's testimony.

"So what Kahn said is he was under the impression that Epstein made his money as a tax adviser and a financial planner. So these were the five people that transferred significant sums of money to Epstein."

According to Comer, Kahn named several high-profile figures who allegedly sent large payments to Epstein, including Victoria's Secret founder Les Wexner, former Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black, former Microsoft Windows Division President Steven Sinofsky, and hedge fund investor Glenn Dubin.

Comer said the testimony also referenced members of the Rothschild family, a prominent banking dynasty, adding that Kahn "implicated the Rothschilds."

A spokesperson for Wexner disputed the characterization that the retail magnate transferred money to Epstein.

"Mr. Wexner did not transfer money to Epstein. Epstein was retained to provide wealth management services for well over a decade, for which he was paid for his services," the spokesperson said.

"In addition, Epstein stole funds from Mr. Wexner, about $100 million of which Mr. Wexner was able to recover."

A spokesperson for Dubin also rejected the account of Kahn's testimony, denying that the hedge fund investor was ever a client of Epstein, Politico reported.

Sinofsky declined to comment on the claims, and a spokesperson for Edmond de Rothschild did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The comments shed new light on the financial relationships surrounding Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein had long cultivated relationships with wealthy and influential individuals across business, politics, and finance, though the nature of many of those relationships has remained a subject of scrutiny.

Wexner has previously acknowledged financial ties to Epstein but said he severed his relationship with him in 2007 after learning about allegations of misconduct.

Black has also previously acknowledged paying Epstein hundreds of millions of dollars for tax and estate planning services, though he has denied any knowledge of Epstein's criminal conduct.

It was not immediately clear from Comer's remarks whether the individuals named by Kahn are accused of wrongdoing or whether their financial dealings with Epstein were related to legitimate advisory work.

The House Oversight Committee has been examining Epstein's financial network as part of an effort to understand how he amassed and managed his wealth, as well as the network of individuals connected to his operations.

Comer did not provide additional details about the transactions described in Kahn's testimony, including the amounts involved or the time period during which they occurred. The committee has not yet released the full transcript of Kahn's testimony.