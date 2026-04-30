Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: High Court Ruling Could Reshape Midterms

A Supreme Court ruling rejecting race-based redistricting could significantly reshape the political landscape ahead of the midterm elections by returning authority over congressional maps to the states, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Thursday on Newsmax.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Johnson called the 6-3 decision a "correct" interpretation of the Constitution, saying it reinforces that state legislatures — not federal courts — should determine how districts are drawn.

"I would say probably nothing" is stopping additional states from redrawing their maps, Johnson said, citing Chief Justice John Roberts' view that ending discrimination requires eliminating race-based distinctions.

"He said, if you want to stop discrimination on the basis of race, stop discriminating on the basis of race," said Johnson. "I think that's exactly what the Supreme Court did."

"States are the people in charge of running elections, how to district, how to apportion their districts based on the census, that type of thing. That's up to states and state legislatures," he added.

Johnson said the ruling also makes clear that while states can draw districts along partisan lines, they cannot do so based on race.

The decision comes as some analysts project Democrats could lose multiple House seats and as states such as Florida move forward with plans that could increase Republican representation.

Later in the interview, Johnson addressed ongoing disputes in Congress, including a monthslong funding standoff involving the Department of Homeland Security.

"The reason we haven't funded DHS is because Democrats refuse to fund ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and CBP [U.S. Customs and Border Protection]," Johnson said, blaming Democrats for the impasse and accusing them of resisting efforts to address border security.

Johnson acknowledged divisions within the Republican Party but urged House lawmakers to adopt the Senate's approach, which he said would fund most DHS operations while using budget reconciliation to address immigration enforcement.

"Keep it simple, keep it targeted, get it done, and then turn our attention to bigger things," he said.

Johnson also weighed in on the debate over reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which faces an imminent expiration, expressing support for reforms and frustration with the legislative process.

"This place is so broken," Johnson said, adding that lawmakers are often forced into last-minute decisions.

Johnson said he supports adding stronger constitutional protections to the law and backed a House provision banning a central bank digital currency, warning it could give the federal government too much control over Americans' financial activity.

"We do not want a government, a central bank, digital currency," he said. "Then the government could track everything."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com