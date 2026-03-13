Comer Requests Interview With Guard on Duty During Epstein's Death

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has requested that a former Metropolitan Correctional Center guard who was on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died appear for a transcribed interview later this month, according to committee information released Friday.

Comer asked Tova Noel, one of the guards assigned to the New York facility when Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019, to sit for an interview with investigators on March 26.

The request is part of the committee's ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death and broader questions about how the federal government handled the disgraced financier's case.

Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls at the time of his death, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The New York City medical examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging, but the case has continued to draw scrutiny from lawmakers and the public.

Noel was one of the correctional officers responsible for supervising Epstein's housing unit the night he died. Previous reporting and court filings have indicated that required inmate checks were not conducted as scheduled during that shift.

The committee has been conducting a series of interviews with individuals connected to Epstein's case and his network of associates as part of its investigation.

So far, investigators have interviewed several high-profile figures, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and businessman Les Wexner.

The committee has also conducted interviews with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, both of whom had past associations with Epstein. Richard Kahn has also appeared before the committee.

In addition, the committee is scheduled to hold a deposition with Darren Indyke on March 19. Indyke previously served as an attorney for Epstein and was named as an executor of Epstein's estate.

Comer has said the investigation is focused on examining potential failures in the federal prison system and understanding Epstein's connections and the handling of the criminal case against him.

The request for Noel's testimony marks the latest step in the committee's effort to reconstruct the events surrounding Epstein's death and determine whether additional oversight or legislative action is warranted.

It was not immediately clear whether Noel has agreed to appear for the interview. The committee has not said whether additional witnesses may be called in the coming weeks.