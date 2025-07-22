David Schoen to Newsmax: Only Epstein 'Conspiracy Theories' Remain

Criminal Defense Attorney David Schoen, who represented deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, told Newsmax there's not much left now save for "conspiracy theories."

Schoen told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Tuesday that a pending request by the Justice Department to unseal grand jury transcripts in the prosecution of Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, won't amount to much.

"It's just going to lead again to more conspiracy theories. And even if they're disclosed, I don't believe there's anything."

He said a lot of people have seen the files and that if anything incriminating or damaging were there, we would already know.

"These records have touched a lot of hands: state and local law enforcement, U.S. attorney's office, and so on. You can be sure if there were a smoking gun in there that we haven't seen, it would have come out."

Then, Schoen said people directly involved would have already filed lawsuits.

"One of the accusers would have sued if they were looking for this so-called client list. No. 1, there is none. No. 2, if there were, then certainly the accuser who was with that person would have filed a lawsuit by now."

It's a tangled web, he said, that certainly would have resulted in highly publicized court action by now.

"There's a whole cottage industry of these lawyers who have made millions over suing everyone whose name has come up that they think they can make a case against."

Schoen said he holds to his original belief that Epstein did not kill himself and that no matter what information may come to light, there will always be a loud conspiracy theorist, he said, who will find a way to keep the story alive.

"Facts aren't an obstacle to them."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is rebuffing pressure to act on the investigation into Epstein, instead sending members home early for a monthlong break from Washington after the week's legislative agenda was upended by Republican members who are clamoring for a vote.

Johnson said Tuesday morning that he wants to give the White House "space" to release the Epstein information on its own, despite the bipartisan push for legislation that aims to force the release of more documents.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

