Rep. Pelosi: Speaker Johnson's 'Shameful' House Shutdown

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker, is accusing current Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., of acting in a "shameful" fashion by shutting down the House for the summer and avoiding a vote on legislation calling for the release of documents surrounding the criminal investigation into deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a frequent detractor of the Trump administration.

Pelosi contends in a post that, "To block transparency in this manner is not only an abdication of duty — it is a profound insult to the victims who have carried the burden of this trauma for decades."

Pelosi claimed, "The American people deserve to know the full extent of who was involved with Epstein and all of them must be held accountable — no matter how powerful."

Johnson does not deny he cleared the House calendar to stop committee action on the bill. But he said there was good reason.

C-SPAN posted his comments to reporters at the Capitol where he said, "When the Epstein records are turned over to the public, which we must do as quickly as possible, we have to also be very judicious and careful about protecting the innocent."

At the direction of President Donald Trump, the Department of Justice has asked that secret grand jury records relating to Epstein associate and convicted child sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell be released.

A federal judge is reviewing that request. But the judge has asked for specifics about victims in the case.

Johnson said during all of the years of the previous Biden administration, Democrats were silent on the case. So he will not allow them to play "gotcha politics," and that "the American people are best served by putting an end to the Democrats' sideshows."

Pelosi said things need to happen immediately. "Justice delayed is justice denied. The American people — and the survivors — deserve better."

But Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said he has a pending interview with Maxwell, and, "Until now, no administration on behalf of the Department had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government. That changes now."