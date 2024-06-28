Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Border Patrol Union Fed Up With Biden

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Friday he was puzzled why President Joe Biden mentioned during Thursday night's debate that he was endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council — the union representing Border Patrol agents — when he knew it wasn't true.

In fact, the union quickly fired off a post on X stating, "To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden."

"Why would the president say that when he knew that there were members of the union watching and he should have known they were immediately not going to let him get away with that lie?" Van Drew said on "American Agenda." "I guess maybe he thought they would be afraid to come out and tell the truth. But boy, they sure weren't afraid because they have had it."

Van Drew, a member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, said Border Patrol agents and the rest of country have seen how Biden's open-border policies have affected the country, compared with the tighter immigration policies under former President Donald Trump.

"They see the harm that it's doing in our country," Van Drew said. "They see what this has done to the United States of America. People should understand it's going to affect schools, and it's going to affect taxes. [Democrats are] going to want to increase them to pay for all this."

Van Drew said it's ironic that people who want to legally immigrate to the U.S. must pay "tens of thousands of dollars in fees" and "have to wait years" to get into the country. But under Biden, millions have done it for free by just crossing the border.

"They make it so difficult for legal immigrants," Van Drew said. "But when you're illegal, you can come into the country and you're given, in some places, debit cards, you're given transportation, you're given food, you're given housing, you're given, in some cases, educational subsidies, especially in these sanctuary cities and sanctuary states, which should be illegal in the United States of America.

"This is all left-wing, liberal sanctioned policies by this president. We can see it, we hear it, we feel it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com