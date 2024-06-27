WATCH TV LIVE

Border Patrol Union Denies Ever Endorsing Biden

man wearing border police shirt
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 11:10 PM EDT

The National Border Patrol Council, the labor union representing U.S. Border Patrol agents, fired back at President Joe Biden's claim that he received their endorsement, saying, "We never have and never will endorse Biden."

Biden made the claim early on in Thursday night's debate against former President Donald Trump while talking about his border policy.

"We significantly increased the number of asylum offices, significantly — and by the way, the Border Patrol endorsed me, endorsed my position," he said before going on.

That was news to the Border Patrol union.

"To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden," the union said in a post on X.

Donald Trump Jr. noticed, too.

"The border patrol just chimed in and said that Joe Biden is lying. Will CNN make this clear to their audience? I thought they were fact checking in real time? Seems like a big deal," he said in a post on X.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 27 June 2024 11:10 PM
