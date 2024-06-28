Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Biden, Dems 'Created This Crisis'

President Joe Biden is absurdly blaming Republicans for inaction on a border bill to address a crisis the Biden administration created, former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told Newsmax on Friday.

In an interview on "Newsline," Wolf — executive director at the Center for Homeland Security and Immigration at American First Policy Institute — said Biden's border accusations during a Thursday debate with former President Donald Trump "made no sense and were factually inaccurate across the board."

"What the administration has tried to do time and time again, is blame Republicans for some type of bill that would allow them to solve this crisis that they created," Wolf said.

"It's important to remember they created this crisis with the authorities they have. The same authorities could be used to solve the crisis."

Wolf fumed that the Biden administration keeps "talking about separating families with what the Trump administration did."

"What they don't tell you is that over 500,000 children have been trafficked into this country under the Biden administration," he charged.

"I think there's a lot of misdirection, what we call smoke and mirrors, that President Biden was trying to do along border and along immigration enforcement" during the Thursday night debate.

"But the American people don't buy it."

