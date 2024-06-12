RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: Solve Border Crisis 'by Electing Trump'

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Wednesday that "the only way that this [open border] problem is going to be solved is by electing [former] President Trump who is going to shut down the border on day one."

Last week President Joe Biden issued an executive order that the administration claims will deploy "the most agents and officers ever to the address the situation at the southern border."

Whatley, former chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, said that anyone who thinks the massive number of illegal migrants under Biden is accidental is "totally missing the boat."

"This was his [Biden’s] plan: 94 executive actions in the opening months of his administration to deconstruct the wall, to deconstruct all of the protections that President Trump had put in place, to make this the most secure border ever," he said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Whatley said that voters want to know why President Joe Biden has "purposely, intentionally invited 10 million plus illegal immigrants to come across the border" and noted that Biden’s own FBI have said the amount of illegal migrants in the country represent "a clear a present danger."

"We don’t know who they are, we don’t know where they are, and we certainly don’t know what they’re doing," Whatley added.

