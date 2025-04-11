Holt to Newsmax: US, Russia Competing for Leverage

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that the upcoming negotiations between the Trump administration and Russia over the war with Ukraine amounts to a "competition of leverage."

Holt told "American Agenda" that special envoy Steve Witkoff is facing a tough time in Moscow.

"What we're looking at is Ambassador Witkoff is gonna come in and say, hey, look, your economy is a mess. Why don't we get you back into the global economy and start from there as our levers. But what Russia's going to tell him back is, fine. Here's the terms. If you wanna short-circuit the war, that's great. Here's our demands. But militarily, we're winning this war, and we're gonna continue to win this war and see it out, so that we'll impose these terms," he said.

Also joining the discussion ahead of the negotiations was national security analyst Rebecca Grant, who said: "Well, this is Russia's brutal war. They've done this before. Let's not forget [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is the bad guy here and, frankly, Putin is also the loser. He's just made NATO stronger. He's lost in the Black Sea. But I think General Holt was right to say that Steve Witkoff is sort of the quarterback bringing in the economic options."

Grant added that there is more going on in the background and the choices will be difficult.

"That's the strategy now to see what will entice Putin to an agreement, but there's a couple other balls in the air," she said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday said President Donald Trump is frustrated and wants the war to end.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com