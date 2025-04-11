WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: homan | abrego | garcia | deportation

Homan to Newsmax: Abrego Garcia has Himself to Blame

Friday, 11 April 2025 05:03 PM EDT

Border Czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Friday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia "is to blame" for the complicated predicament he finds himself in after being deported to a prison in El Salvador by the Trump administration.

In March, Garcia was arrested in Maryland and deported from the country following what prosecutors say was an administrative error in associating him with the violent MS-13 gang. On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of Garcia, a Salvadoran married to an American citizen. Homan was unsympathetic to Garcia's situation, saying he shouldn't have entered the U.S. illegally to begin with.

"The aliens are to blame when they enter this country illegally, which is a crime. He's an MS-13 gang member, according to our intelligence and even that of the intelligence of El Salvador. He was given withholding and removal from El Salvador because of fear of gang violence," Homan said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Homan said El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has done great work attacking gang violence there.

"Listen," said Homan, "the Supreme Court said we'll facilitate. We'll facilitate. However, we've got to remember, he's an El Salvadoran national and in custody of the El Salvadoran government. So, you know, we'll facilitate what we can, but I think we made the right decision."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

