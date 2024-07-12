Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: GOP WH Victory Not Yet Sure Thing

Republicans shouldn't think the presidential race is "in the bag" amid an uproar by Democrats over President Joe Biden's fitness for another term, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Friday.

In an interview on "National Report," Van Drew, who heads former President Donald Trump’s campaign in New Jersey, said Biden's gaffes are nothing new.

"This has been an existing problem," Van Drew said. "We've watched him make the gaffes, we've watched him fall. We've watched him stumble, we've watched him mumble, we've watched him just make the mistakes he's made."

He then warned Republicans: "Don't high-five. Don't feel comfortable. Don't believe it's in the bag, because I'm going to tell you one thing about Democrats: They are a military machine.

"They don't look like it right now, but they are. And they will, at the end of the day, focus on what they always do: the endgame. And the endgame for them is to win this election. This is not over," he said.

According to Van Drew, Democrats "know they have a problem."

"This is not easy, because they probably [would] like to jump over [Vice President] Kamala Harris," he said. "That really looks bad."

More importantly, he said, "Joe Biden has the delegates ... has the money.

"I know a lot of people are going to rally around whoever it is and they want to stop Trump, no matter what," he said. "But they have some real challenges here as well. So they have to deliberate and decide whether they want to move them out or just bolster them up.

"Right now," Van Drew said, "nothing's happening."

