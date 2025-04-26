Cordileone to Newsmax: Pope Francis Brought Jesuit Spirit Into Papacy

Pope Francis’ papacy “was based on the values and vision of the founder of his order” and he “brought the Jesuit spirit” into it, says Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone.

“He's always emphasizing the margins. Going out to the peripheries. Jesuits are the ones who go out to the far fringe peripheries to reach the people out there and bring them back in. So, he very much lived that Jesuit spirit and the way he lived out the papacy,” Cordileone told Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Report.”

“He also spoke about his decision to move to the Santa Marta residence from the Apostolic Palace as the reason.

“He had this expansive personality,” he added.

“I think it's reflective of how he was always interested in people. He wanted to get to know people that matter, their opinions on political issues, their religion. He just wanted to get to know them on a human level. And I think this has a great ability to humanize us in an ever more contentious society in which we're living. It has a certain civilizing effect. So, I really pray we can keep that spirit.”

Presidents, royalty and simple mourners bade farewell to Pope Francis on Saturday at a solemn funeral ceremony, where a cardinal appealed for the pontiff's legacy of caring for migrants, the downtrodden, and the environment to be kept alive.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who had clashed with the pope on those issues, sat with the rows of foreign dignitaries on one side of Francis' coffin in the vast St. Peter's Square.

On the other side sat cardinals who will pick Francis' successor at a conclave next month, deciding if the new pope should continue with the late pontiff's push for a more open Church or cede to conservatives who want to return to a more traditional papacy.

