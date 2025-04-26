Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Is 'Transforming America'

Political strategist and author Dick Morris told Newsmax that President Donald Trump is "transforming America."

"He is transforming America in ways that I had never imagined. I mean, he's doing all the stuff I thought he'd do, immigration and holding down taxes and ... regulation and all of that," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"But he's doing something extraordinary in addition to that. He's basically changing the idea of how we fund our government, from the taxpayers to foreigners."

Morris said the strategy is still hard for many people to grasp.

"He's basically saying that we have subsidized the rest of the world for 50 years, and now it's time for them to subsidize us — or at least to be fair and have a zero balance."

The numbers can't be argued with, he said.

"We buy from China every year $500 billion. They buy from us $150 billion. So we have a huge edge in this.

"And I think that what Trump is doing is saying he's going to subsidize the American taxpayer after decades of subsidizing other countries and generate revenue from tariffs. It's a gigantic change. It's a total transformation in politics and economic philosophy."

That process could lead to something hardly anyone in America will argue against, Morris said.

"Ultimately, it's going to permit very significant tax cuts, maybe even at some point for eliminating the income tax in the United States."

He said Trump may well end up being known as the man who created the "External Revenue Service," or "ERS" in the U.S.

