Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden 'Threat to Democracy,' United States

President Joe Biden is a "threat to democracy and a threat to the United States of America," because of his actions in office, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax Saturday.

"When I say this, I'm not just saying it to be political or partisan," the New Jersey Republican told Newsmax's "The Count." "I really believe he is the worst president in modern history without a question."

Van Drew added that under Biden, the United States has issues all over the world.

"What he did in Afghanistan was needless," the congressman said, referring to the 2021 withdrawal. "It was stupid and it was harmful and it showed weakness."

And now, not supporting Israel "shoulder-to-shoulder" while it fights to eradicate Hamas "is awful, and certainly makes us in the United States weaker," Van Drew said.

"You know, there's an old saying, 'peace through strength, war through weakness,'" he said "It's true now we have issues all around the world. We have issues with Communist China. We have issues in the Middle East."

Further, Van Drew contended that the war in Ukraine "never should have happened."

"When [former] President [Donald] Trump was the president and Russia started making noise that they were going to go into Ukraine, and when they started amassing some troops, President Trump called [Russian President Vladimir] Putin on the phone and said, 'You better not.' And that's a fact. And he didn't do anything," said Van Drew.

Biden, meanwhile, continues to put out signals to the world that the United States is weak and won't stand behind its strongest allies, said Van Drew.

He also spoke out about Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements that Ukraine will become part of NATO, saying that could put the United States and all of Europe into direct conflict with Russia.

"If there's a president that could lead us into World War III, it's Joe Biden," said Van Drew. "Now what would happen right now if Ukraine became a member of NATO? Well that involves all of Europe in this war and, of course, involves the United States because we're part of it. Worst move in the world to make."

And Americans, he said, are getting "tired" of what's happening.

"There are discussions of whether Social Security should be cut, which it should not, or whether Medicare is going to be around," said Van Drew.

He noted that there are worries about whether the nation's cities will collapse, about the price of food, or whether younger people will be able to buy a home because "you need to earn twice as much now" as when Trump was in office.

Van Drew said his arguments aren't about saving the Republican Party but saving the United States.

