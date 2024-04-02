Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: 'Biden Real Threat to Democracy'

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the only true threat to American democracy currently resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and will do anything to stay there four more years.

By coordinating four criminal trials against his opponent in the upcoming election, for starters, she said.

Leavitt joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s assertion earlier Tuesday that Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than Trump. RFK Jr. is correct but for the wrong reasons, she said.

"Every single time the Democrats point their finger and say something about President Trump, you can assume it is true about they themselves. And that is the case when they point the finger and say that President Trump is a threat to democracy," Leavitt told Schmitt. "Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy.

"All of these sham trials, cases, lawsuits against the former president are led by Joe Biden. They are led by Democrats on his behalf in order to keep him in the White House and to strip President Trump of his freedom, of his finances," she added.

Leavitt then took aim at the hush money trial set to begin later this month in New York City, presided over by a judge, Juan Merchan, who backs anti-conservative causes and Democrats themselves, including Biden.

"And in this case that will be ongoing in a couple of weeks in New York, this is nothing more than a show trial in the media capital of the world," Leavitt said. "[Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg had to do legal gymnastics to come up with these charges. It would be laughed out of any other courtroom in America. But it's not in New York City, and they know that it wouldn't be.

"The judge obviously has a conflict of interest. He donated to Joe Biden, he donated to a group called Stop Republicans. How can you oversee a case prosecuting a candidate when you supported that candidate's opponent?" Leavitt added. "But, unfortunately for the Democrats, this is their entire political strategy to get Biden over the finish line, and it's going to fail because they messed with the wrong guy. President Trump will not be stopped.

"He will continue to hit the campaign trail. He's in Michigan and Wisconsin [Tuesday], surrounded by fired-up people who believe in him, who see these witch-hunts for what they are and want to make this country great again," she said.

