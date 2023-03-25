Van Drew to Newsmax: Congress Has Right to Bragg's Information

Members of Congress have jurisdiction to demand information from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg about his department's investigation into former President Donald Trump, as the "big change" in the claims that are being made is that this time around, Trump is once again running for the presidency, Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Newsmax on Saturday.

"We have a situation where we've been going through this for five years," the New Jersey Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "Even the Department of Justice has really not found anything there for years."

But now the investigation into allegations of Trump's connections with a six-figure hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels hinges on the testimony of his former attorney, Michael Cohen, "a known liar and a known perjurer," Van Drew added.

"This is getting old," he said. "There's one big change that's happened here, and the big change that happened is President Trump said he was going to run for president again. So they decided, boy, we better do something."

But the American people are starting to see that "this just isn't the real thing," said Van Drew, and even Daniels has said she wants no more involvement in the matter.

"It's time to move on," he said. "Here's a DA who takes violent crimes and moves them down to minor crimes, and at the same time, when you have a minor crime like this, to make a major crime out of it ... it just doesn't make any sense at all. He's a terrible DA. This thing is chock full of lies."

He added that the House Judiciary Committee is planning to "pull this apart."

Van Drew also said that even the DA's office in New York is pulling back from the investigation and that the probe only will make Trump more popular.

The committee has not gotten anything substantive back from its letter and is aware that it will need to continue pushing hard, Van Drew said.

"We want the actual documentation," he said. "This belongs to the people. This belongs to the committee. This [needs]to be opened up so everybody can see what's really going on. And what the real truth is and again, not to be repetitive. People are tired of it. They want to hear the truth, and they want to move on."

Meanwhile, as the Trump investigation continues, crime is getting worse everywhere because of this "new woke philosophy" that is soft on criminals, said Van Drew.

"Here's the deal: You commit a bad crime, you do something violent, you go to jail. You go to jail for a long time. Maybe you go to jail forever," he said. "That's the bottom line. We do that. I guarantee you we can straighten this all out in every city in the United States of America. What we're now doing is purposely destroying the structure of our cities."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!