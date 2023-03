Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's grand jury was dismissed Wednesday, and Newsmax correspondent Jon Glasgow reports on Wednesday's "John Bachman Now," moments before former President Donald Trump attorney Joe Tacopina and former U.S. attorney Brett Tolman give updates on the case.

