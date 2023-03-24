Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Fuels N.Y. Probe

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., blamed "Trump derangement syndrome" for the grand jury investigation in New York City that could produce criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

"It has affected these people so much that they can't think straight," Tiffany said Friday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, by firing back at demands from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and others for House testimony over the case, is showing that he's "feeling the heat" about the case.

"I think he's in a vise," said Tiffany. "But the big problem here is Trump derangement syndrome."

Bragg on Thursday, in a letter to Jordan and other House GOP leaders, called their demands for his testimony an "unlawful incursion" of his investigation into Trump and hush money that was paid during the 2016 election to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

"District Attorney Bragg was correct months ago when he said, 'I'm not going to follow through with this prosecution because I really shouldn't do it,'" said Tiffany. "Then he got all kinds of pressure to do it once again, and he could not resist."

Part of the issue, Tiffany added, is that prosecutors like Bragg, whose campaigns were funded by billionaire donor George Soros, are staging attacks all over the United States.

"We have something like this playing out right now in Wisconsin," Tiffany said. "We have a critical Wisconsin Supreme Court race that's going on with the spring elections. George Soros is putting in hundreds of thousands of dollars to get somebody that won't follow the law, that's weak on crime. You see this across the country."

Bragg, also in his letter to Congress, accused Trump of creating a "false expectation" of his potential arrest when he made his announcement on his Truth Social page Saturday that he would be arrested on Tuesday.

Reports are coming from New York from prominent attorneys who consider the case weak, said Tiffany.

"Bragg is trying to take what is a misdemeanor and turn it into a felony, whereas most of the time, he's turning felonies into misdemeanors," said Tiffany. "There's a great inconsistency. [This] is not a strong case, and he's in a really bad spot. At this point, he should pack his bags and go fight crime in New York City rather than going after a presidential candidate."

Tiffany also on Friday addressed pushback from Democrats he received Thursday during a hearing on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after he asked why Hunter Biden was not charged with a crime for allegedly lying about his drug use on a gun-purchase form.

Tiffany said he was told that the question was not relevant to the hearing and said Friday he thinks he got the "typical response" from House Democrats.

"You saw the Democrats try to shut down the question that I was asking is their inconsistency in the law," said Tiffany, noting that the witness, Rob Wilcox, the senior director of policy for the organization Everytown for Gun Safety was saying that the ATF is "doing these wonderful things."

But rules changes are "turning gun owners in America into criminals," said Tiffany. "We see this dual system of justice."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!