Rep. Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden Administration a 'Disaster Every Day'

As more than 1 million registered voters have flipped from the Democratic Party to the GOP, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax that President Joe Biden and Democrats have only their own "failure" to blame.

Van Drew has keen insight — he did his own about-face from the Democratic Party during the Trump administration.

"You can see it because what has happened over the past year and a half has literally been a disaster," Van Drew told Monday's "National Report." "It isn't just one disaster. It's every day, every week, every month."

Van Drew pointed to crises in crime, "wokifying" the military, a "disaster in Afghanistan," the border migrant flood, inflation, shortages, and record-high gas prices.

"It just unbelievable the stuff that's going on — and these are only little pieces of it that we see," Van Drew told host Rob Finnerty. "I mean, at every level, this has been a failure of the presidency and the failure of the majority party, and we just can't go along this way or we're going to lose our America, and we want our America."

Van Drew noted the Biden presidency has created an existential crisis for America.

"The people, the average person, the working person who's paying all that money for gas and sees prices gone going up, have never seen anything like this in their lifetime," Van Drew continued. "This is the greatest challenge since the Civil War. We've got to bring America back home."

One of the issues that has been a sticking point for some moderates has been that of abortion, but Van Drew noted he has made a change on the issue, denouncing the radical notion of late-term abortions.

"I always was against, and I don't know how anybody can be for, even if they're pro choice, late-term abortions — seven months, eight months, even live-birth abortions if the abortion doesn't go right and the baby is born, and they wait a while to see if they can kill it that way," Van Drew concluded.

"This is unbelievable stuff. This is something you can't believe that the America, the free America, and Americans of faith can go along with this."

