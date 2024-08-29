La. Gov. Landry to Newsmax: Dems, Liberals Want 'Fascist' Control

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrats want "fascist" control of corporations like what's unfolded with Meta's Mark Zuckerberg admitting to pressure from the Biden administration to censor or bury information on his platform related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2022, when he was Louisiana's attorney general, Landry and then-Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit alleging the Biden administration violated the First Amendment for pressuring Meta and other social media companies to censor and suppress their users' content that they claimed was "misinformation."

Landry told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that the case is still ongoing.

"The district court and the Fifth Circuit had upheld an injunction which would have enjoined the White House and administration and the agencies that we sued from pressuring the social platforms in suppressing content of American citizens," Landry told Newsmax.

"And the Supreme Court lifted that injunction. Of course, the case still goes on," he said.

Landry said he believes the Supreme Court "got this wrong" and would be curious what the justices thought after hearing Zuckerberg's most recent admission.

"The Democrats and the liberals basically want to control corporations. It's the most fascist move that we've seen in modern times, where they want to tell them what we can say on those social platforms and basically on the public squares. It is an important case," he said.

Landry said the case is the most important First Amendment case in modern times.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

