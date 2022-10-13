AG Jeff Landry to Newsmax: Admin Acts Like 'Communist Regime'

If officials in the United States government can censor news stories and free speech, "then we're no different than any communist regime," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who, along with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, has filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and 65 other government officials, said Thursday on Newsmax.

"We always had a theory that the government was censoring information through Big Tech that the American people have a right to," the Louisiana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

In the lawsuit, Landry and Schmitt accuse the Biden administration of collaborating with social media companies to censor free speech.

They will be in court Monday to seek a ruling from the judge in the case that would allow them to depose some of the officials who have been named in the legal action, Landry said, adding that the suppression has been going on since Biden took office.

"We're hoping to show the American people that their government actively went out there and censored information and filtered information that they had an absolute right to have and to know so that they can make decisions, whether it was who they were going to vote for, or what kind of healthcare choices they were going to make during the pandemic," Landry said.

If the government can do that, "then we're no different than any communist regime," said Landry. "I can remember as a kid watching movies under which you saw this kind of stuff in the KGB or someone censoring information to the Russian people or in the eastern bloc of Germany. But this is going on in the United States and at the highest levels and also in the law enforcement arms of our government, like the Department of Justice and the FBI."

Landry said the government's censorship started in 2020, with the Hunter Biden laptop story and with "all of the suppression of COVID-19 pandemic information. In 2021, Jen Psaki at the White House says we're starting to flag disinformation. Then in 2022, the Biden administration announces this 'disinformation board.'"

The lawsuit was filed soon after the government announced that it would have an agency to determine disinformation, said Landry, and "what we found was there were identified over 45 federal officials that were engaged in direct communications with Big Tech to censor information online so that the American public did not have access to that information."

But even without the depositions, Landry noted that Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg "basically admitted what we said, which also included the FBI, which should be extremely concerning. And so we also have now subpoenas and we'd love to depose some of those in the FBI who were going to Facebook and asking them to censor information."

Landry said he anticipates that the case will reach the U.S. Supreme Court, as it could be one of the most important lawsuits that have been filed in the country.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!