Data Shows Big Tech Censored Biden Criticism 600+ Times Over 2-Year Cycle

The Media Research Center, a media watchdog group, has identified more than 600 occasions in which Big Tech companies censored criticism of President Joe Biden, dating back to March 2020.

The collected data ran through the MRC's CensorTrack database, which monitors censorship of prominent political voices by leading Silicon Valley platforms, and covered the 24-month period of March 2020 to March 2022.

The findings revealed that prominent social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter concealed Biden critiques 646 times over the two-year cycle.

According to the MRC:

"Big Tech's campaign to protect President Joe Biden and his agenda has continued unabated. The Media Research Center found more than 640 examples of bans, deleted content and other speech restrictions placed on those who criticized Biden on social media over the past two years. This included 140 cases of Big Tech censoring people over the New York Post's bombshell Hunter Biden story in late 2020.

"MRC Free Speech America tallied 646 cases in its CensorTrack database of pro-Biden censorship. ... The tally included cases from Biden's presidential candidacy to the present day.

"The worst cases of censorship involved platforms targeting anyone who dared to speak about any subject related to the New York Post bombshell Hunter Biden story.

"The Post investigated Hunter Biden and the Biden family's allegedly corrupt foreign business dealings. Big Tech's cancellation of that story helped shift the 2020 election in Biden's favor.

"Twitter locked the Post's account for 17 days. In addition, Twitter slapped a 'warning label' on the GOP House Judiciary Committee's website for linking to the Post story."

The findings might justify one of MRC's recent polls, which reportedly found a "large number of responders" would have voted differently in 2020, had they been privy to the original Hunter Biden laptop investigation piece from the Post.

For that year, Joe Biden collected more than 81 million votes in the presidential election, along with 306 electoral votes (270 needed to clinch).

And former President Donald Trump pulled in 74.2 million votes (232 electoral votes) — the highest losing tally in U.S. election history.