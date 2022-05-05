×
Tags: big tech | free speech | censorship | lawsuit

Missouri, Louisiana AGs Sue Biden Admin, Allege Big Tech Collusion

(Golib Tolibov/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 05 May 2022 10:04 PM

Two Republican attorneys general filed a joint lawsuit on Thursday claiming the Biden administration worked in tandem with social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to censor free speech, according to a press release.

Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Jeff Landry of Louisiana are teaming up in the suit against President Joe Biden and other top-ranking government officials for allegedly suppressing alternative — and truthful — expression on COVID-19, election integrity, and other topics in the name of combating "misinformation."

The lawsuit names Biden, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, Disinformation Governance Board head Nina Jankowicz, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and others.

"In the lawsuit that Missouri and Louisiana filed today, we allege that government officials in the Biden Administration ... colluded with social media companies like Meta, Twitter, and YouTube to remove truthful information related to the lab-leak theory, the efficacy of masks, election integrity, and more," said Schmitt in a statement.

The state prosecutors focused on three examples of the alleged suppression between the government and social media companies in the last two years that have gained credibility over time: the Hunter Biden laptop story, the Wuhan lab leak theory on the origins of the COVID-19, and the efficacy of surgical masks against COVID-19.

"Ripped from the playbook of Stalin and his ilk, Biden has been colluding with Big Tech to censor free speech and propagandize the masses," Landry claimed. "We are fighting back to ensure the rule of law and prevent the government from unconstitutional banning, chilling, and stifling of speech."

Schmitt and Landry are seeking to charge the administration with violating the First Amendment, action in excess of statutory authority, and violations of the Administrative Procedure Act by DHS and HHS officials.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


