Rep. Waltz: Congress Should 'Intervene' in DirecTV/Newsmax Case

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Congress should "intervene" after DirecTV removed the network from its lineup.

Waltz said on "American Agenda," when asked about Newsmax being removed from DirecTV: "I understand conservative hesitation to get Congress involved in anything. We tend to mess up more things in the federal government … than we solve. However, in this case, we have to stop censorship of conservative viewpoints. America's best served when we hear all viewpoints."

He went on to say, "We're going to continue to fight for it in the Congress, I think it's appropriate that we intervene. It's not necessarily the committee that I'm on, but consider me a reinforcing voice."

Waltz also criticized recent military recruitment efforts, claiming that recruitment numbers are "worse than the Army secretary is pretending," saying they "fell short by 15,000 but that's after they lowered their goal by 10,000. So really, it was at 25,000 soldiers shortfall, and they were on the verge of kicking out and discharging another 20,000" due to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Waltz said he's "happy to hear" Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth is "raising her goals. We have to make up for that shortfall."