Tim Pawlenty to Newsmax: Vance Shouldn't Underestimate Walz in Debate

Former Republican Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty told Newsmax that Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, the GOP's vice presidential nominee, should not underestimate Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, the state's current governor, in a debate.

When asked by "Saturday Report" about prospects for a vice presidential debate, Pawlenty responded, stating, "Well, I don't think people should take in this regard Gov. Walz for granted. He's a talented speaker.

"As you can see," Pawlenty continued, Walz "can be both quote unquote Minnesota nice and throw punches. His speeches and events so far in this campaign have been well-choreographed and well-structured — notwithstanding the unfortunate content and substance of it.

"But he ... will be a vibrant and, difficult, debater for J.D. Vance. And J.D. Vance is no slouch himself. But make no mistake, Gov. Walz will be a good debater."

Last week, former President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that he had made arrangements with Fox News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4. But so far, no date has been set for the two candidates' respective running mates to have their customary two debates.

With the debate in question, it is also unknown at this time if independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, will be granted access by the media to the debate stage.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com