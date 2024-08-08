Trump: I'll Expose 'Incompetent' Kamala Harris in Debate

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday morning sounded intent on debating Vice President Kamala Harris, saying he will "expose" his opponent when the two presidential nominees meet.

"I will expose Kamala during the Debate the same way I exposed Crooked Joe [Biden], Hillary [Clinton], and everyone else during Debates – Only I think Kamala will be easier! DJT" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump has said an agreement to debate Sept. 10 on ABC was nullified after Harris replaced President Joe Biden atop the Democratic Party's national ticket. The GOP nominee then said he wanted to debate the vice president before an audience on Fox News.

Harris rejected that plan, with sources telling CNN she would use the ABC News debate time for herself if Trump did not appear.

During an interview on Wednesday morning, Trump appeared to keep alive the possibility of debating Harris on ABC.

On Thursday morning, Trump's comments indicated the debate was likely.

"Kamala refuses to do interviews because her team realizes she is unable to answer questions, much like Biden was not able to answer questions, but for different reasons," Trump posted.

"He is just plain 'shot,' and she is just plain 'Incompetent.' Her policies of Open Borders, No Fracking or Drilling for Oil in any Way, Shape or Form, Transgender 'anything,' Anti Israel but gross incompetence toward getting anything done for the Palestinians, No Clue on Inflation, or the Economy, Unlimited Money to fight Foreign Wars, and so much more, are CATASTROPHIC.

"If she is Elected, our County, and indeed the World, will suffer a 1929 Style Great Depression. It will be the Worst in history and AMERICA WILL BE DESTROYED!"

Biden's disastrous performance when the 81-year-old debated Trump on June 27 led to him being replaced by Harris as the Democrats' presidential nominee.