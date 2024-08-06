Vance Congratulates Walz After VP Announcement

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee, said he called Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz to congratulate him on being selected as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.

Vance, who is running with former President Donald Trump, said he left Walz a voicemail.

"I didn't get him," Vance said aboard Trump Force 47 in an interview that aired live on Newsmax. "I just said, look, 'Congratulations, look forward to a robust conversation. And enjoy the ride.' Maybe he'll call me back, maybe he won't."

Walz was announced as Harris' running mate Tuesday morning.

