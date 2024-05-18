Jason Whitlock to Newsmax: 'Whole Culture Has Rejected Our Biblical Founding'

The left's reaction to Harrison Butker's commencement speech shows "the whole culture has rejected our Biblical founding," Jason Whitlock told Newsmax on Friday.

During his now-famous commencement speech at Benedictine College, Butker challenged much of the status quo in modern American life. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker encouraged his audience of faithful Catholics to live their faith openly and suggested to the young women in the audience they can value being a wife and mother, with or without a career.

The contempt thrown at Butker is a result of living "in a very secular time," Whitlock lamented.

"We're all out pursuing pleasure, and we're all out adopting identities outside of the image bearer of God," Whitlock told Friday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And so, hats off to Harrison Butker for being a Catholic, going to a Catholic college, and asking Catholics to follow their faith when they go out into the world.

"So, I have nothing but respect for Harrison.”

Butker did exactly what faithful Catholics who claim to be Christian should be doing, the host of "Fearless" on Blaze Media said, adding the bitter voices on the left were not his audience.

"He wasn't talking to them," Whitlock continued. "They're secular. They're Marxist. Their beliefs in my view are satanic. He's not asking them to live up to the values that he's asking other Catholics to live up to.

"So this is people sticking their nose in business that is really no concern of theirs."

Whitlock also touched on why religious faith is so important to freedom in America.

"I'm watching people like Bill Maher on 'Real Time' realize like, 'Oh my God, Christian culture serves me better as a comedian than secular culture,'" Whitlock told host Rob Schmitt. "He had more free speech and could crack more jokes in a Christian culture than he can in a secular culture, and that's why he's been so critical of the left in recent years and the woke."

Our culture has not hit rock bottom — yet — according to Whitlock.

"This matriarchal culture that we have, this belief that the patriarchy is bad and male leadership is bad, if we go down this path it's going to get much worse for everybody," he said. "I say this all the time on my show, Rob, that Black Americans, we are the lab rats — for the matriarchy and for the Marxist movement."

Whitlock concluded by praising Butker for trying to warn his audience about the dangers of "matriarchal leadership."

"Thankfully our Founding Fathers, even people like Ben Franklin, who wasn't a traditional Christian at all, but he realized the brilliance of what's in the Bible and those guiding principles and they built that into our Constitution and Declaration of Independence. And it is why this country has been the envy of the world and we're slowly tearing it apart."

