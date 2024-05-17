Karine Jean-Pierre: 'Everyone' on KC Chiefs Team Invited to WH

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked on Friday if Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will still be invited to the traditional Super Bowl festivities at the White House in light of his recent comments about President Joe Biden.

During his now famous commencement speech at Benedictine College, Butker took issue with Biden's Catholic faith and his acceptance of abortion.

"Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross at a pro-abortion rally," Butker said. "He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I am sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice."

In February, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Since 1980, it has been tradition for the Super Bowl champions to visit the White House. Jean-Pierre was asked by a reporter if Butker would still be on the guest list.

"So what I can say is all of the team, per usual when there is a championship team, gets invited," Jean-Pierre said. "I don't have anything to add on their attendance or how that looks, but the team is always invited. Everyone on the team is invited. I just don't have anything beyond that."

When she was asked again about Butker being invited, Jean-Pierre said, "What I can say is we invite the entire team, and we do that always. I don't have anything beyond that. We invite the team. It's an invitation that goes to the team, and so it's up to the team who comes and who doesn't come."