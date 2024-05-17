WATCH TV LIVE

Chiefs Kicker, Owner's Wife Embrace Traditional Values

Friday, 17 May 2024 07:03 PM EDT

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker scored big controversy when he expressed traditional Christian values during a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Kansas.

He didn't stand alone for long.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, took to social media sharing her support for traditional values as well.

President Joe Biden "has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice," Butker said in his speech.

The NFL kicker's speech drew criticism online.

Nonetheless and without mentioning Butker, Tavia Hunt posted a few paragraphs on Instagram about how our culture needs to have a conversation about values.

"Affirming motherhood and praising your wife, as well as highlighting the sacrifice and dedication it takes to be a mother, is not bigoted. It is empowering to acknowledge that a woman's hard work in raising children is not in vain. Countless highly educated women devote their lives to nurturing and guiding their children," she wrote.

"Someone disagreeing with you doesn't make them hateful; it simply means they have a different opinion. Let's celebrate families, motherhood and fatherhood. Our society desperately needs dedicated men and women to raise up and train the next generation in the way they should go."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 17 May 2024 07:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

