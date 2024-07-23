WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jason smith | kimberly cheatle | resign | donald trump | assassination | attempt | secret service

Jason Smith to Newsmax: Cheatle 'Should Have Resigned 10 Days Ago'

By    |   Tuesday, 23 July 2024 08:45 PM EDT

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the head of the U.S. Secret Service "should have resigned ten days ago," immediately after the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Director Kimberly Cheatle, who has led the agency since 2022, resigned on Tuesday, a little over one week after the attack on former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania that injured Trump and killed an attendee.

Cheatle wrote in her resignation letter, according to NBC News, "In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director."

Smith, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, told "Newsline" that "the director should have resigned ten days ago."

He added, "In fact, I believe President [Joe] Biden should have fired her within 24 hours," or "give her the opportunity to resign."

According to Smith, "Biden should have fired her" after Cheatle did not resign within 24 hours of the shooting, "because it is clear that there was a huge breach of duty that was owed to Donald Trump."

Cheatle wrote in her letter that the "scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases."

She also said that she accepts "full responsibility for the security lapse" that allowed the shooter to fire at the rally.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the head of the U.S. Secret Service "should have resigned ten days ago," immediately after the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.
jason smith, kimberly cheatle, resign, donald trump, assassination, attempt, secret service
277
2024-45-23
Tuesday, 23 July 2024 08:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved