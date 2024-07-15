Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Trump Strongest Human I've Seen

Former President Donald Trump is a fighter, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "Newsline," Smith praised Trump for the strength he showed following the attempt on his life Saturday in Pennsylvania.

"It's exactly what the American people want. They want a leader with courage and strength," Smith said at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"He jumped up immediately and showed that strength. He wanted to reassure every American he was still in the fight and fighting for them."

Smith said the roof was going to blow off Fiserv Forum when Trump appears at the convention Monday evening.

"President Trump is the strongest human I've seen. He's been able to withstand every attempt to derail him.

"We see these fake, sham prosecutions that's been coming forward. We saw this gentleman get impeached two different times," he said.

"We've seen them try to bankrupt him; we've seen them trying to imprison him. You could just go on and on.

"He's a fighter, and he's doing it for the American people. This gentleman is going to be the 47th president of the United States," Smith said.

