Tags: jason smith | joe biden | hunter biden | irs

Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Bidens' Only Business Is Joe Biden's Name

By    |   Wednesday, 12 June 2024 09:23 PM EDT

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday that through his investigation into the president, the only business he could surmise the Bidens operated was the brand that is Joe Biden's name.

"I think Joe is intimately involved," Smith told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" while speaking about the tax charges first son Hunter Biden faces.

"Whenever you look at money that has came into these different shell corporations" connected to the Bidens "and ultimately that money came to Joe Biden's bank accounts, that tells you something," Smith said.

"We know that the only thing that the Bidens were selling was the brand, and the brand was Joe Biden, according to the IRS whistleblowers and according to testimony from different Bidens."

