WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: irs | whistleblowers | attorney | conviction | hunter biden | taxes | gun

Attorney: IRS Whistleblowers Helped Expose Hunter Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 11 June 2024 02:01 PM EDT

If not for two IRS whistleblowers, Hunter Biden might never have been brought to justice.

Tristan Leavitt, the president of Empire Oversight, the anti-corruption organization representing Gary Shapley, praised him and fellow IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler for disclosing to Congress how special counsel David Weiss was reluctant to charge the president's son.

"Weiss had allowed the statute of limitations to lapse on the most serious charges — Hunter Biden engaging in a scheme to hide his foreign income from Burisma in 2014 and 2015 — money that raised serious questions about just what he (and his family) did to earn it," Leavitt wrote on X.

Last year, Shapley told CBS News that his efforts to investigate money trails that involved "dad" or "the big guy" — references to President Joe Biden — were blocked by a senior prosecutor working for Weiss, who led the probe. Weiss has denied the accusations.

Leavitt, who previously worked for Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the whistleblowers disclosed more crimes to the IRS and Department of Justice than Biden has been charged with.

"They also provided documents to the House showing how Hunter Biden's testimony to Congress was contradicted by the facts," Leavitt said. "All eyes should now be on David Weiss to see whether he follows through with the tax felony trial and whether he acts on the House's perjury referral."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
If not for two IRS whistleblowers, Hunter Biden might never have been brought to justice.
irs, whistleblowers, attorney, conviction, hunter biden, taxes, gun
224
2024-01-11
Tuesday, 11 June 2024 02:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved