Jason Miller to Newsmax: Gabbard, Trump on 'Exact Same Page' on Iran

Former senior adviser to President Donald Trump Jason Miller on Thursday pushed back on reports that Trump has sidelined National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard due to her opposition to U.S. intervention in Iran.

Gabbard earlier this month, just a few days after Republican hawks pushed Trump to support Israel's attacks on Iran, posted a video on social media saying that "political elite and warmongers" are "carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers."

NBC News later released an article reporting that Gabbard has fallen out of favor with Trump over Iran and is no longer involved in his planning on the matter, claims that the White House denied.

In an interview with Newsmax's "Newsline" on Thursday, Miller said that "both Tulsi and the president are on the exact same page" when it comes to Iran.

He added, "They're both saying that Iran is moving at breakneck pace to try to develop or try to enrich uranium needed for nuclear weapons."

Miller noted that Gabbard "had some comments with regard to where in that process they might be then on the delivery mechanism of that. But also, I think she's very much reflecting the president's position that we do not want to get pulled into a third Gulf War."

He continued: "There far too many people in Washington" who "want to have boots on the ground. They want to have regime change. They want to have the third Gulf War. They want nothing more than the US to be embroiled in this. And I think Tulsi is really speaking to the fact that that is not what President Trump is about."

Miller said: "President Trump is about making sure Iran does not have a nuclear weapon. So I think in Washington too often there's this kind of false binary construct where it's either ... go all interventionist and have boots on the ground and all these things or you do nothing. That's not the case. What President Trump wants to do is stop them from getting the nuclear weapon."

