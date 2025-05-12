Jason Miller to Newsmax: Convergence on Trump's Promises

Today's positive news on a variety of subjects is a coming-together of all the topics President Donald Trump has been working on, his former adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Monday.

On "Newsline," Miller reminded viewers that Trump "has all along said that you have to give me a little bit of time, [because] this is a complex puzzle. We have the tax bill we are working on, we have these trade deals, we have deregulation," as well as tackling pharmaceutical prices and restoring peace on the global stage, which is critical to a strong economy because when there is conflict there is less investment and spending.

Miller said that what "we have today is a convergence of all these things" that Trump has vowed to do.

He also pointed out that following the deal with China, there are "still 50% tariffs on China and only 10% against us," stressing that "not only did we get China to bring their tariffs down, but we still have the 50% in place [including 20% on the fentanyl tariff], and we are going to open up our markets."

Miller emphasized that "the Chinese were not even discussing any of this with Joe Biden. In the previous administration, there was nothing that was happening. ... Now we have started this process to now get this moving," reiterating that "none of that was happening under Biden."​

