Jason Miller to Newsmax: Musk Criticizing Trump In 'Completely Wrong' Way

Elon Musk is going about criticizing President Donald Trump's policy bill the "completely wrong" way, said former senior Trump advisor Jason Miller on Newsmax.

"This is still going through the Senate," Miller said Wednesday during an appearance on "Newsline." "There's still a lot of changes that are going to be made. If you have this juice, if you have this influence, then you should be taking that and trying to change the bill to make it however you see fit.

"Now, when you leave the administration, you're going back to your business. Then obviously you're speaking on behalf of your business. You're not speaking on behalf of the administration or necessarily the American people.

"I think Elon is going about this the completely wrong way here. Because the other thing, too, is it comes across as very personal. And look, this is a big, massive budget bill. It's the reconciliation bill. President Trump did not call it the big perfect bill. He called it the big, beautiful bill.

"That's how it works. The Constitution says it goes through Congress. That's how it gets done. It's not as though the president and the rest get to go and write the entire budget and send it in. And so, at a certain point here, either you're part of the solution or you're part of the problem."

Musk on Tuesday said Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" is a "disgusting abomination" that will boost the federal deficit.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," Musk wrote in a post on X, his social media site.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO added.

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," wrote Musk, who until last week led the Trump administration's DOGE effort to cut government spending and waste.

