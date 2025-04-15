Fla. AG to Newsmax: Backlogged State Attorney 'Doesn't Want to Do Her Job'

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier told Newsmax Tuesday that a state attorney based in Orlando has a backlog of over 12,000 cases, and his quick take is that she "doesn't want to do her job."

Uthmeier told "National Report" that State Attorney Monique Worrell is a problem.

"This state attorney in Orlando, she's a radical leftist [George] Soros prosecutor, and she doesn't want to do her job. We've had several examples in that jurisdiction where people have been let out on serious offenses only to commit murders just days or weeks later. People are dying because of her policies and the dangerous way in which she conducts herself," Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier said he has sent a team of six attorneys to Orlando to help with the backlog of cases. But so far, he isn't sure whether Worrell will accept that help or turn the attorneys away.

"I hope she'll accept them and give us some of these big cases. And we're going to make sure we put bad guys away for a long time."

Uthmeier said he hopes his team of support attorneys will be allowed to help reduce the case backlog in the Orlando district. He predicted that if that does not happen, Governor Ron DeSantis may be forced to take action.

"We're not going to allow any of these Soros prosecutors to enact policies, blanket policies that say we are not going to enforce certain laws," said Uthmeier. "Our governor has already shown he's willing to exercise his constitutional duty to suspend people from office. And he's put people on notice. If you don't do your job, he's going to yank you out."

