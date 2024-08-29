Kamala Harris Sidesteps Question on Race: 'Next Question, Please'

In a joint interview with running mate Tim Walz on Thursday with CNN's Dana Bash, Vice President Kamala Harris avoided addressing comments made by Donald Trump regarding her racial identity, swiftly dismissing the topic with a request to move on.

During the interview, Bash broached the topic of Harris' racial identity, referencing a recent comment made by former President Donald Trump. Last month, Trump suggested that Harris had "turned black" for political gain. Bash's question sought to gauge Harris' reaction to the accusation and to allow her to address the issue directly.

However, Harris quickly dismissed the topic, labeling it part of the "same old tired playbook" and requesting to move on. "Next question, please," Harris said, punctuating her response with her trademark laugh.

Bash, visibly surprised by the brief response, pressed further by asking, "That's it?" Harris confirmed with a simple, "That's it," before the interview moved on to other subjects.

The interview comes at a critical moment for Harris, who recently assumed the lead role on the Democrat ticket after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July. With heightened media scrutiny, Harris is under pressure to finally answer tough questions as she campaigns for the presidency.