Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump, Unlike Harris, Has Laid Out Specific Vision

Although Kamala Harris relies heavily on recycling platitudes about how she would fix the economy if elected president, Donald Trump has "laid out a very specific vision" for making Americans’ lives better, Jason Miller told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"President Trump has laid out a very specific vision for how he's going to make everyone's lives better and get our economy going and bring the cost of everything down," Miller, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign, told "Prime News."

Miller said Trump would take such steps as drilling for oil to lower energy costs, stopping out-of-control government spending, using the Impoundment Act to "pull back some of the crazy Green New Scam-Lite," cutting regulations, ending wars, giving incentives to build homes, eliminating taxes on tips, overtime and social security, and lowering the corporate tax rate to 15% to incentivize American-made products.

As opposed to using "pathetic platitudes" like Harris, "President Trump has a plan," Miller said. "He's done it before. He has the credibility to get it going on day one."

