Trump in Pa. Calls Harris One-Woman Economic Wrecking Ball

Former President Donald Trump returned to Pennsylvania to campaign Monday night, warning voters about Vice President Kamala Harris' "ruinous economic policies" if she wins the presidential election in November.

"She's a one-woman, economic wrecking ball," Trump told an energized crowd at jam-packed Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pennsylvania, in a rally that aired live on Newsmax and was simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"And if she gets four more years, her radical agenda will smash the economy into rubble and grind your financial situation right into the dust. … Kamala Harris is the tax queen and she's coming for your money. She's coming for your pensions, and she's coming for your savings."

Trump said if he's elected he will go further than the tax cuts implemented during his administration, adding tax cuts are the furthest thing from Harris' mind.

"Central to Kamala's agenda for economic destruction is her plan to impose the largest individual tax hikes in American history onto our public, the largest small business tax hike in history, the largest capital gains tax hike in history," Trump said. "How about the capital gains tax, right? How about that one? And even the brand-new wealth confiscation tax [on] unrealized capital gain.

"If they do that unrealized capital gains [tax], which I can't believe they can pull it off, but if they do it, it will annihilate the stock market and wipe out the savings of millions of seniors and middle-class families. It will wipe out our country."

Trump said as president, he will "keep Kamala's greedy hands out of your pockets, and we will deliver gigantic tax cuts."

"I gave you the largest tax cuts in history, and we are going to go further," Trump said to raucous applause. "That's what created the greatest economy. … We will have, I'm very proud of this, and then she copied me on one of them. Only one. I'm waiting for the others. We will have no tax on tips. We will have no tax on overtime. And for our seniors who have been decimated by the stupidity of inflation – these people, what they did to you on inflation – we will have no tax on Social Security benefits."

Trump also warned Pennsylvania supporters about how Harris' energy policies will hurt them just as much as her a tax policies.

"If anybody here believes that she will let your energy industry continue fracking, you should immediately go to a psychiatrist and have your head examined. On dozens of occasions, Kamala said that she intends to ban fracking," Trump said, before showing a video to the audience where Harris, on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2019, said she intends to ban fracking and supports the Green New Deal.

