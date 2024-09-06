Jason Miller to Newsmax: Debate Forces Harris to Come Out of Hiding

Now that the rules have been set in place for next week's presidential debate — with some of the guidelines going against Democrat nominee Kamala Harris' wishes — the time has come for her to answer for the damages done while she has been vice president, Trump adviser Jason Miller said Friday on Newsmax.

"At a certain point, this isn't about running and hiding and not doing interviews or press conferences," Miller said on "Wake Up America." "She has to answer for the damage that has been done in the last three-and-a-half years."

Harris on Wednesday accepted the rules for the debate, being held in Philadelphia on Sept. 10 and hosted by ABC News, although she argued that keeping microphones muted while it is not the candidate's turn to speak will work against her.

"Here's the thing to remember: Their team is the one who wrote the rules, who pushed for the CNN debate and the ABC debate," Miller said.

And then, former President Donald Trump had to react, he said.

"He said 'You know what? I'm ready for all comers,'" said Miller. "'It doesn't matter if it's [Joe] Biden or anybody else. Let's go.'"

Miller said it was "amazing" to watch the Harris team "have this decomposition, this meltdown in real-time, when they're the ones who wrote the rules."

Meanwhile, Harris is in Pittsburgh this weekend preparing for the debate, but Miller said Trump "always prepares," whether in press conferences, tough interviews, or "actually out there talking with voters."

Harris had just one major media interview. She was joined on CNN by her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who Miller said was her "blocking dummy."

"We know from that interview with CNN that her values have not changed, and so I'm looking forward to how Kamala Harris explains the shift in the positions," Miller said.

Harris' record as the San Francisco district attorney and as attorney general of California will also come up, so "it's all going to come to a head on Tuesday," Miller added.

Trump does not have to come up with a new strategy, as he "knows why he's running," Miller said.

"He knows what he's going to do," Miller said. "Kamala Harris might be essentially the new packaging or the new opponent, but it's still the same failed record. People are suffering from inflation and the border invasion. That has not changed."

Meanwhile, as Pennsylvania is an important swing state, Harris will "have to explain why she was so anti-fracking," including suing the Obama administration while she was the attorney general in California to stop it, said Miller.

Miller also Friday discussed this week's school shooting in Georgia, saying it was "very concerning" to see the "mixed flags" concerning the accused shooter.

"The fact of the matter is, if we can send all of this money to other countries, why don't we have a mental health professional in every single school?" said Miller. "When you read these reports of red flags and the fact that the FBI visited this home, it's really scary, and I think it's a bit of a crisis of confidence when it comes to law enforcement and some of the leadership in our country."

