Fmr Gov. Tim Pawlenty to Newsmax: Debate 'Extremely Important'

By    |   Thursday, 05 September 2024 12:07 PM EDT

Next week's debate is "especially important for the impact that it may have on those persuadable voters in swing states," former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty told Newsmax on Thursday.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will square off at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 10, on ABC — the lone debate Harris would agree to at this point.

The debate is "extremely important for our country and for the cause of freedom in America," Pawlenty, a 2012 presidential candidate, told "Wake Up America."

The "5%-7% of the electorate in those seven [battleground] states that are going to decide this election" are at stake, he added.

"These campaigns are going to triangulate their messaging down to those voters because their going to decide the election."

Trump "has a tremendous advantage on the issues" over Harris, according to Pawlenty.

"If he focuses on illegal immigration, inflation, crime, and wokeness run amok, those are issues that will move that bloc of voters," Pawlenty concluded. "Vice President Harris is going to have a challenge with those voters because she's at a disadvantage on those key issues — basically it's going to be a contest between the content on those four or five issues and the respective style of these two candidates."

