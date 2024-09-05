Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris Must Answer for Record

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Thursday that a key objective of the upcoming debate with Kamala Harris will be holding the Democrat nominee accountable for her "dangerously liberal record."

With the debate five days away, Leavitt joined "National Report" to highlight the issues that Harris will need to answer for in the absence of doing press conferences and solo interviews since she became the nominee in July.

"Kamala Harris needs to answer for her dangerously liberal record. Does she still support eliminating cash bail for violent rioters?" Leavitt said. "Why is she trying to get away with lying about her position on fracking? She said she supports a ban on fracking. She has been a radical environmental extremist who supports policies at the expense of good-paying energy jobs her entire career. So why is lying now, just to get elected like a typical politician?

"Is Kamala Harris going to address why she's allowed 20 million illegal people from all over the world into our country? Is she going to say the names of Laken Riley, of Jocelyn Nungaray, of Rachel Morin, the beautiful women who were brutally killed and raped by illegal immigrants who Kamala Harris let into this country? That blood is on her hands. She needs to be held accountable for that, and President Trump will hold her accountable for it on the debate stage on Tuesday night."

Leavitt also contrasted economic speeches that will be given Thursday by Trump and President Joe Biden. Trump is set to give a speech outlining his vision of lowering costs brought on by "Bidenomics." Meanwhile, Biden was dispatched to southwestern Wisconsin to tout "Bidenomics."

"Today, President Trump will be in New York at the Economic Club giving an economic address unveiling his plan to bring down costs in this country, end Bidenomics once and for all, to make housing affordable again, to bring down insurance rates and mortgage rates, like they were at a record low in his first term," Leavitt said. "He'll also talk about his plan to launch a massive deregulatory agenda.

"We know in his first term, he cut two regulations for every new one on the books. He is going to even more aggressive about it in his second term."

