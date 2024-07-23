Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Disappearance a National Security Threat

The disappearance of President Joe Biden is a national security question, Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The New York Republican stressed to "Wake Up America" that Biden "hasn't been seen in a week ... This is really an important security question. He is the commander in chief, the leader of the free world, the president of the United States. Where is he? And why hasn't he come out and done an address to America on this, other than calling in on the phone?"

According to an AP report, Biden was last seen in public late last Wednesday after arriving at a U.S. air base in Dover, Delaware, after testing positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas earlier that day. He has spent the last several days at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach as he recovers.

Tenney also commented on the apparent qick selection by Democrat power brokers of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's new presidential nominee, saying "the Democrats are going to do everything they can to retain power and they are going to do everything they can to undermine our democratic process."

The congresswoman said this is especially hypocritical since Democrats "got everyone worked up" on the idea that President Trump is undermining our democratic process.

But she pointed out that Democrats "just did" that, adding that they "forced out the president of the United States, who is running, who received 14 million votes from Democrats all across this nation in primaries."

Tenney said that if it is the case that Biden is not competent to run, then he has to resign, because he is actually not competent to be the president of the United States to make these difficult decisions."

She said that Democratic voters should have the opportunity to convene a mini convention to choose someone, but instead "the elites and the monarchy of the Democratic Party are deciding who's going to be the candidate for all of the Democrats. They are not going through a democratic process, and they don't care."

She emphasized that "I don't understand how anyone can support what the Democrats are doing, regardless of who they put up at this point."

The next step, Tenney suggested, will be for the Democrat elites to force Biden to resign as president so that Harris can become the chief executive before the election and have the power of the incumbency at the ballot box.​

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com