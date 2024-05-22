Jason Miller to Newsmax: FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago Could've Gone Sideways

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday he is concerned about reports the FBI was authorize to use deadly force when it raided Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday provided new details about the FBI's search, which angered many Republicans, especially as Trump highlighted the revelations and criticized them on Truth Social.

"This is a real concern," Miller said on "Newsline." "Not only is Mar-a-Lago full of Secret Service, but you also have a lot of Palm Beach County Sheriffs that are around the perimeter. The place is very safe and secure."

With all the law enforcement around Mar-a-Lago, Miller said the raid could've gone sideways.

"This could've gone very ugly with real dame done," Miller said. "Maybe a firefight, who knows what could've happened."

Miller said he would've thought the FBI would be very careful with all the Secret Service agents around.

"This is reckless and dangerous," Miller said.

If reelected, Trump will get rid of those who try to politicize law enforcement, Miller said.

"Go back to the FBI raid and the use of deadly force," Miller said. "Who ordered that? Merrick Garland, Joe Biden's right-hand guy, the guy running the Department of Justice. This is all political and it all goes to the top. President Trump is going to get that out of our legal system. We can't have people trying to influence elections and play games."

The FBI issued a statement on Tuesday that the agency "followed standard protocol in this [Mar-a-Lago] search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force."

The statement also said that "no one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com