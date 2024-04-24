Jason Miller to Newsmax: Biden Has Only 'Divisive Politics'

President Joe Biden has "nothing else to run on" and is resorting to divisive politics to make his case for reelection, longtime Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller said Wednesday on Newsmax "Newsline."

During an abortion rights event in Florida this week, Biden made the sign of the cross as he listened to Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried slam Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' stance on abortion gestational limits.

Biden's gesture angered some Catholics.

Miller said he thinks the message this sends "is that Joe Biden has nothing else to run on."

"He can't run on his economic record, Bidenomics is a disaster. Inflation continues to go through the roof, whether it be at grocery stores or whether it be with gas. And so, you see Joe Biden essentially resorting to divisive politics, things that further split apart the American public as a way to try to make his case as far as why he thinks he should be reelected.

"But for all of that trip, and all that bluster … the one thing that really stood out from Joe Biden was that he had another one of his verbal gaffes. If it's a day ending in Y, he's probably going to have another gap where he said that we can't be trusted. Well, you know what? You're right, Joe Biden. You cannot be trusted. The Democrats cannot be trusted. Americans see exactly what's going on."

Miller said foreign leaders are also taking notice of Biden's failure as a leader. Some world leaders have recently huddled or spoken with GOP front-runner Donald Trump, including Polish President Andrzej Duda, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, former Japanese prime minister Taro Aso, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

"Leaders around the world, and representatives from their governments, are saying President Trump looks like he's coming back to the White House, and we want to make sure that we're on good terms, but it's also a sign of respect," Miller said.

Many in the mainstream media "don't want to talk about … that the world was in such a better place, whether it's trade issues, whether it be the safety and security, such a better place around the world under President Trump. The people are looking for that to come back. When we have a weak America, the rest of the world devolves into chaos. That's what we're seeing right now."

